Silent Hill 2 marketing seems to be about to start

HQ

It has been rumoured on several occasions recently that Bloober Team's development of Silent Hill 2 Remake is pretty much done, and it's up to Konami to set a release date and kick off the marketing campaigns. And now it seems like the latter is about to happen.

As noticed by Horror Game Central on X, GameStop stores has started showing posters of the game, and they include ESRB rating as well. It has been rumoured that Silent Hill 2 Remake would be released in late May, and the start of the marketing this week could support this, although nothing has been confirmed. At least it seems like we won't have to wait much longer.