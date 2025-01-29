Silent Hill 2 has sold over 2 million copies

HQ

It's pretty clear that fans have been clamouring for more Silent Hill, as the recent Bloober Team remake of Silent Hill 2 has now overcome the milestone of shipping two million copies since its launch in early October. The survival horror game has managed the feat in just over three months, which is a very strong performance but not quite on the same level of Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4, which managed to ship three million copies in just a couple of weeks.

Have you played Silent Hill 2 yet? If not, check out our review to see if this is a game for you.