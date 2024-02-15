Silent Hill 2 developer criticises the game's latest trailer

HQ

Bloober boss Piotr Babieno is not entirely happy with Konami and their marketing department. This is after the latest in the series of Silent Hill 2 trailers was met with criticism from players, which Babieno now responds to, stating (in a now private interview) that the trailer does not reflect the spirit of the game at all.

It is also not the first time that dissatisfaction has been directed at Konami by Bloober, and as recently as the end of last year the lack of information was questioned. Something that the game studio indirectly blamed Konami for and emphasised how it was their job to handle all communication.

Check out the criticised trailer below.

Are you looking forward to the Silent Hill 2 remake?