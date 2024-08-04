Sigourney Weaver's top five performances

HQ

We probably all know her best as the fierce yet emotionally relatable Ripley from the Alien movies, a character that not only revolutionised the image of female action heroes but also earned her an Oscar nomination. But Sigourney Weaver has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and her long career has seen a wide range of performances that have showcased her dramatic as well as comedic sides. With her incredible presence and intensity, Weaver has managed to stay relevant for decades, a testament to her skill and ability. A pioneer who remains as respected as she is influential in Hollywood today, we've listed what we consider to be her five greatest achievements.

5. The Village (2004)

Mystery is on the menu in M. Night Shyamalan's nail-biter about an isolated village and its inhabitants, in which Weaver once again excels with her phenomenal acting. This time as Alice Hunt, a character whose life is deeply rooted in the village's secrets, forcing her to balance her loyalty to the village's rules and traditions with her love for her son. Weaver is subtle and nuanced in her performance, expressing the character's inner conflicts and emotions in a way that elevates and enriches the film's mystery and atmosphere. Probably her most underrated and understated performance, but in our opinion also one of the most powerful.

4. Avatar (2009)

As Dr. Grace Augustine, Weaver gives us a powerful and intellectually heavy portrait whose underlying drive and passion make her an inspiring, believable leader filled with nuance. Grace's internal conflict between her scientific ideals and the corporate exploitation of Pandora balanced with a tough exterior and the underlying compassion she harbors for the Na'vi people make her character as interesting as she is engaging. Weaver's razor-sharp lines and charismatic energy further help to convey and shape the strength and vulnerability that form one of the most memorable characters in Avatar.

3. The Ice Storm (1997)

Ang Lee's drama based on the book of the same name is filled to the brim with brilliant acting, and Weaver as Janey Carver is certainly no exception. An emotionally complex character, she manages with exquisite dexterity to balance the character's cold exterior with her underlying vulnerability and longing for something more meaningful. It is as mesmerising as it is poignant, offering a strangely believable portrait of an emotionally closed personality. Weaver's interpretation of Carver is intense and emotional, filled with nasty resonance, and it's impossible not to be impressed by her dramatic skills in the film.

2. Galaxy Quest (1999)

In the role of Tawny Madison, Weaver showed off her comedic side through an outrageously entertaining portrayal that in many ways poked fun at her own status as a science fiction star. There is both warmth and humour here, making Madison a pleasantly relatable character, and Weaver's exquisite comic timing elevates the film, which, along with the rest of its incomparable cast, forms a genuine sense of community and camaraderie. Madison's character could easily have degenerated into a flat stereotype, but in the hands of Weaver, she's alive, believable, and fantastically entertaining. Undoubtedly her best comic role.

1. Alien (1979)

Ellen Ripley, by far Weaver's most iconic and groundbreaking role, is in our opinion also the best. A symbol of strength, survival and independence in a genre previously dominated by men. Weaver's fiery intensity and stage presence is unparalleled, and in Ripley she manages to capture a distinctive determination that makes her not only relatable but also incredibly inspiring. Her journey from relatively insecure crew member to fearless, strategic survivor is mesmerising, and Weaver's physical as well as emotional commitment adds to the mood of the claustrophobic, horror-filled scenes. It is a milestone in movie history and by far Weaver's most important, complete and multifaceted character.