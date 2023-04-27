Sigourney Weaver isn't looking to reprise her Alien role

Sigourney Weaver seems to have no interest in reprising her iconic role as Ellen Ripley of the Alien movies.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Weaver did say there was a time where she could have been taking on Xenomorphs once more. "There was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn't get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed," she said.

Currently, Weaver is tied to another sci-fi hit franchise in James Cameron's Avatar movies, where she plays Kiri and Dr. Grace Augustine. It seems she's more than happy in this role, as she also said: "I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. I put in my time in space!"

