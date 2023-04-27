Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alien

Sigourney Weaver isn't looking to reprise her Alien role

It seems she's much happier playing a blue alien instead.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Sigourney Weaver seems to have no interest in reprising her iconic role as Ellen Ripley of the Alien movies.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Weaver did say there was a time where she could have been taking on Xenomorphs once more. "There was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn't get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed," she said.

Currently, Weaver is tied to another sci-fi hit franchise in James Cameron's Avatar movies, where she plays Kiri and Dr. Grace Augustine. It seems she's more than happy in this role, as she also said: "I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. I put in my time in space!"

Would you want to see Sigourney Weaver make a comeback as Ellen Ripley?

Alien

Related texts



Loading next content