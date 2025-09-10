Sigourney Weaver is a huge fan of Alien: Earth

HQ

There are few people on planet Earth more closely associated with the Alien franchise than Sigourney Weaver. Ripley may not be the centrepiece of the franchise she was, but Weaver's seal of approval still goes a long way. So, it's probably a big relief for everyone working on Alien: Earth to hear that Weaver seems a huge fan of the show.

Speaking with Collider recently, Sigourney Weaver was asked what she's been watching as of late, to which she responded Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth. "What I admire about it is it's not Alien-centric. It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating," she said.

"Much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed. It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly."

Weaver did admit she's a bit behind, as she has to make a date with her husband to watch the show in case a Xenomorph jumps out at her, but she's watching along and seriously enjoying the show.