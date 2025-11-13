Sigourney Weaver finally explains what happened to Neill Blomkamp's Alien Sequel

HQ

During an hour-long interview, Sigourney Weaver reflected on her role as Ellen Ripley and the Alien franchise as a whole, touching on most of the films in some form. She also discussed one that, unfortunately, never came to be despite strong fan support - namely the fifth installment with Neill Blomkamp at the helm.

Weaver revealed that Blomkamp's Alien, which would have completely ignored the events of Alien 3 and Resurrection, was meant to reunite Ripley with Hicks and Newt. She described the script as "wonderful" but went on to explain that the whole thing fell apart when Ridley Scott instead chose to focus on Prometheus and Covenant. Weaver said that:

"I loved working with Neill and he had this idea of bringing Ripley and Newt back. It was a wonderful script and unfortunately, it was at that point I think that Ridley Scott decided to be very possessive about the series and really drilled down on his prequels. And so I think it was a disaster for that project."

Weaver also revealed that Walter Hill had written a shorter script for another Alien project - a more philosophical drama about a Ripley who was nearly 200 years old, where the universe had more or less forgotten her and her adventures.

