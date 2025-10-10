Sigourney Weaver could end up reprising Ripley in new Alien movie

HQ

In a recent interview with Variety, legendary actress Sigourney Weaver confirmed that she's discussed reprising her iconic role as Ellen Ripley in a potential new Alien sequel. The actress revealed that veteran filmmaker Walter Hill, who co-wrote the original Alien films, had sent her 50 pages of a new script — and she was instantly hooked.

"Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now, and they're quite extraordinary," Weaver told Variety. "I don't know if it's going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox or Disney... I've never felt the need to reprise the role. I was always like, 'Let her rest, let her recover.' What Walter has written seems so true to me. I think it's a very strong first 50 pages. I'm thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be."

Weaver also took a moment to praise the newly finished first season of Alien: Earth, calling the series "remarkable."

While nothing is confirmed, the thought of Ripley once again gearing up to blast Xenomorphs into oblivion has fans both thrilled and terrified. Could the galaxy's toughest survivor be making one final return to space — or is it best to let Ripley rest at last?