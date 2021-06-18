Signups for the first PS5 system software beta program is now open

Sony has revealed that interested and eligible PS5 owners can now sign up for the first PlayStation 5 system software beta program. Designed to test features before they are rolled out to all PS5 consoles, the program is only available to users in the UK, US, Japan, Germany, France, and Canada.

Signing up for the beta program is also very simple (and can be done here). Not everyone will be able to participate in this program, as registration is only available to users older than 18, who also "have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address" and are able to "submit complete and accurate feedback to Sony Interactive Entertainment ("SIE") about your use of the beta software in the manner and format requested by SIE". Users will of course also need a PS5 console with an internet connection.

As for what features will be on offer, Sony mentioned that it will share more about what users can expect to find in the beta program for the next update, "in the coming weeks".