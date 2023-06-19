Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

"Significant majority" of Diablo IV players have yet to finish the game

Are you one of them?

There are a lot of games to play these days, as the start of 2023 has been crammed to the brim with exciting launches, which is why it's hardly surprising to hear that a lot of people are struggling to complete a game quickly, as is the case for Diablo IV.

As noted in the latest Campfire Chat livestream discussion, game director Joe Shely stated that "the significant majority of our players haven't finished the game yet". Shely then continued further to add, "many of the people who are watching this stream, and our dedicated players, play through content much more quickly and have been experiencing this situation with the dungeons."

So, essentially, we're faster Diablo players these days, even if we like to take our time with consuming the narrative and storyline.

Have you finished the Diablo IV campaign yet, and if not, how far through are you?

Diablo IV

