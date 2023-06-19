"Significant majority" of Diablo IV players have yet to finish the game

HQ

There are a lot of games to play these days, as the start of 2023 has been crammed to the brim with exciting launches, which is why it's hardly surprising to hear that a lot of people are struggling to complete a game quickly, as is the case for Diablo IV.

As noted in the latest Campfire Chat livestream discussion, game director Joe Shely stated that "the significant majority of our players haven't finished the game yet". Shely then continued further to add, "many of the people who are watching this stream, and our dedicated players, play through content much more quickly and have been experiencing this situation with the dungeons."

So, essentially, we're faster Diablo players these days, even if we like to take our time with consuming the narrative and storyline.

Have you finished the Diablo IV campaign yet, and if not, how far through are you?