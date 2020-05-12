Cookies

Sign up now for Second Extinction's beta

Are you ready to kick some dinosaurs right back into extinction? Second Extinction wants you to be and you can sign up for the beta right now.

Second Extinction was revealed last Thursday during the Inside Xbox show. The game caught our eye as some sort of Left 4 Dead type game with dinos, which can never be a bad thing. If you are interested in it too, know that you can pre-register for it's closed beta that will take place this summer.

To do so, you just have to click here and sign up. The tricky part is that you will also have to send your link to a friend that must sign up too. Once it's done, you will receive your access to play the beta on Steam.

Second Extinction is set to release on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

