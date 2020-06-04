LIVE

Live broadcast
The Outer Worlds on Switch
KartRider: Drift

Sign up for the KartRider: Drift beta

Those looking to take the kart out for a few laps can now do so virtually via Nexon's KartRider: Drift beta.

If you have a decent PC or Xbox One and feel like playing some kart racing, then Nexon has some good news for you. The beta for KartRider: Drift starts today and it is free to participate in. All you have to do is head over this way and sign up. If you are lucky, you will get selected and can play the game via either Steam, Xbox One or its very own Nexon launcher.

We are promised the opportunity to try out several karts for almost a week, until the beta ends on June 10. Check out the beta trailer from last month below.

KartRider: Drift

