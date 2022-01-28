Cookies

Two Point Campus

Sign up for some wild courses in Two Point Campus this May 17

It's coming to PC and consoles.

HQ

Are you a fan of Two Point Studios and its quirky, interesting, and creative games? Good news, the developer just confirmed the release date of its next and upcoming title, Two Point Campus.

It's been announced that Two Point Campus will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on May 17, 2022. It is available for pre-order now, and if you do so, you'll even get some nice items as bonus:

Two Point Campus

Not only that, if you enrol in the Two Point County Pass, you can even claim the so-called "most incredible item" in the Two Point County universe - a golden toilet - when the game launches. Well, that sounds like a good deal.

Two Point Campus

As for those who might be interested in getting a physical copy of Two Point Campus, you can take a look at this Enrollment Edition:

Two Point Campus

If you'd like to check more details about the game, you can visit the official blog via this link.

HQ

