Sifu's physical edition release window has been confirmed

HQ

Back in November we were told that the highly anticipated kung fu game from Sloclap, Sifu, is actually arriving earlier than expected: it has been moved forward two weeks, from the original launch date with its digital release set to be February 8, 2022. We do know there will also be physical releases, but we haven't got any further details....until now.

Publisher Microids earlier confirmed that the retail versions of Sifu on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will come out in Spring 2022. Hopefully it won't be too far apart from the digital release date. If you'd like to know more about the game mechanics, combat system and more, we suggest you check the articles here, and here. Or, you can also find the preview playthrough video we recently recorded below: