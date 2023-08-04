Sifu's last update gets a release date in new trailer

HQ

Ben really enjoyed Sifu when it first launched last year, even if he wasn't as hot on it as yours truly. That's one of the reasons why it's been a lot fun to see Sloclap continue supporting the game with many free updates and expansions. It's time for the developers to move on, however. We already knew the final update would arrive in September, and now we know exactly when.

Today's trailer reveals that Sifu's last update will become available on the 7th of September, while also showing us some of the new dynamic arenas and movie-inspired outfits included in it. Unfortunately, the press release doesn't give us an update about the Nintendo Switch version, so it seems like that won't be ready by then.