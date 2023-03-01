Sifu's free Arenas expansion, Xbox and Steam launch date revealed

HQ

Sifu was already a fantastic game when it launched on PlayStation and Epic Games Store February 6 last year, but it has just kept on getting better thanks to updates and free expansions since then. That's why it was very kind of Sloclap to announce the game was heading to Xbox and Steam along with the highly anticipated Arenas expansion sometime in March a few months ago. Now we have even better news, as the specific date has been revealed in a new trailer.

Today's trailer shows off the 5 different game modes and 9 unique arenas that await us in the free Arenas expansion before ending by revealing it'll be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 28. This obviously means Sifu will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series and Steam the very same day, while it's reiterated the Nintendo Switch version will arrive "later".