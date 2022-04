HQ

Developer Sloclap has officially released the 2022 roadmap of content for its Kung-Fu revenge story video game Sifu. Spanning the entirety of the year, we're given a rundown of each season of content, which will all be available as parts of free updates. Here is what to expect.

Spring:





Difficulty options (seemingly to be called Student, Disciple, and Master)



Advanced training



Outfit selection (and what seems to be a new outfit: Wude Outfit)



Summer:





Advanced Scoring



Gameplay modifiers (for example; one health point, no guard, stronger enemies, all skills unlocked, and more)



New outfits



Autumn:





Replay editor



New modifiers



New outfits



Winter:





New game mode: Arenas



New modifiers



New outfits



There isn't any mention of a release date for when each set of content will land, but with spring near its end, we'll know doubt hear more about the first batch soon.