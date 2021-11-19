Sifu release date has been moved forward to February 8, 2022

HQ

After all the delays news we heard recently, now we are finally getting something different.

Developer Slocap announced that they are moving up the release date of their kung-fu action game, Sifu, from the originally scheduled February 22, 2022 to February 8, 2022. That means, the title will arrive 2 weeks earlier than expected.

Not only that, in order to help players get prepared for the upcoming game, Slocap also detailed the unique death and aging systems and explained its combat system, you can read everything they shared here and here. Or, just watch the videos below if reading long articles is not your cup of tea.

