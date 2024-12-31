Sifu is today's Epic Games Store freebie

HQ

The Epic Games Store is continuing its run of releasing games for free every day, and while you might be in a Christmas/New Year fugue state right now, we recommend you spend the minute needed to hop on and pick up Sifu.

Sloclap's action game combined tight, disciplined combat with a roguelike mechanic that proved to be really original even in such a crowded genre. Fight enemies and die in this rush to take down your father's killers. Each death will set you back, or rather, set you forward in age, and with each new age you reach you gain damage but lose health.

You can unlock new moves, combos, and get stuck into some great boss fights. Moreover, since the game's launch in 2022, Sifu has had a bunch of content added. You can find Sifu for free on the Epic Games Store now, and keep an eye out for tomorrow's free release.