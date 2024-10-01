Sifu, Inscryption and more join Xbox Game Pass this month

HQ

Microsoft announces a strong line-up of additions for Xbox Game Pass catalogue this month of October, announcing five new games for the first couple of weeks. Starting tomorrow, October 2, players will be able to play MLB The Show 24 and Open Road for Game Pass Standard.

Sifu, the martial arts third-person brawler with a cinematic vibe, will also be available October 2 for Game Pass Standar, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

On October 7, Mad Streets will join Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard. It's a physics based party game meshed with a brawler, with a surprisingly deep combat system.

Finally, card marvel Inscryption will be available on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard from October 10.

Those are the new games confirmed for the first half of October, but Microsoft highlights a few games already available featured in last week Tokyo Game Show: All You Need Is Help, Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana and We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie.

As well as announcing five new games, Microsoft confirms five games which will leave the service on October 15. This is your final chance of playing Dyson Sphere Program, Everspace 2, From Space, F1 Manager 2023 and Scorn.