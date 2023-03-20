Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sifu

Sifu has sold over 2 million copies

The game is still yet to launch on Xbox and Steam.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sloclap's Sifu was one of the most praised action games of 2022. Giving the player a unique mechanic of aging when they die and offering some intense, beat-em-up action as well, it has proven to be an incredibly popular title.

Over 2 million copies of Sifu have been sold according to Kepler Interactive, the publisher behind the game. Exceeding over $50 million in revenue in its first year, Kepler attributes this to the success of Sifu and Scorn, the horror game from Ebb Software.

Sifu is looking to the release of its latest update, which brings the Arena mode to the game as well as allowing Xbox and Steam users to purchase it for the first time. No doubt this will increase the already impressive sales figures by quite a bit.

Have you played Sifu?

Sifu

Related texts

0
SifuScore

Sifu
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've spent a bunch of time punching and kicking our way through Sloclap's Kung-Fu revenge tale.



Loading next content