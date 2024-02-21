Sifu cracks three million sales

HQ

Sloclap's Sifu has just hit its second anniversary, and to mark the occasion the developer has revealed that not only has the title surpassed three million sales (one million more since March 2023), but that some additional content is making its arrival to celebrate its 24-month milestone.

Two new outfits have been added to the game, with one referring to the developer's former title, Absolver. The Risryn costume allows you to don an outfit that reflects the final boss of Sloclap's first game, but for those looking for something different, a street-style jumpsuit has also been introduced.

We'll have to see whether Sifu can continue this success and hit the four million sales milestone sometime in early 2025.

