Sifu

Sifu announced during State of Play broadcast

The game comes from the Absolver developer.

The latest State of Play has given us the first look at a new action-heavy brawler coming from the developer who brought us Absolver. Sifu is a martial arts style game that sees you fighting through groups of enemies as an ageing man.

No official release date has been noted for Sifu just yet, however the game is slated to be arriving later this year for PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check out the trailer for the game below.

Sifu

