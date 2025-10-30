Sidney Prescott's worst nightmare becomes a reality in Scream 7's haunting first full trailer

Tomorrow is the spookiest day of the year and since Paramount Pictures wasn't ready to put the next chapter of the Scream franchise in cinemas in time for it, we'll just have to settle for the next best thing.

The first full trailer for Scream 7 has been shared and in it we get to see Neve Campbell back as Sidney Prescott for a story that sees her worst nightmare become a reality. The short description is that after starting a new life away from the last Ghostface killings, the slasher returns to her life and makes her daughter, played by Isabel May, its target.

The official synopsis outlines in full: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

Scream 7 is set to premiere in theatres on February 27, 2026 and you can see the trailer for the film and its poster below.