Sideshow releases eight new characters from Stranger Things

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
After eight years, Stranger Things is approaching its fifth and final season (to be released on Netflix next year). In the four seasons that have aired, we've got to know Eleven, Vecna, Mike, Jim, the Demogorgons, and a host of other memorable characters. Now Sideshow has revealed that they will be releasing collectible figures featuring several of these characters.
More precisely, there are eight characters and you can check them out below. The figures are expected to ship around the end of the year for a variety of prices.