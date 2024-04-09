Sideshow releases eight new characters from Stranger Things

HQ

After eight years, Stranger Things is approaching its fifth and final season (to be released on Netflix next year). In the four seasons that have aired, we've got to know Eleven, Vecna, Mike, Jim, the Demogorgons, and a host of other memorable characters. Now Sideshow has revealed that they will be releasing collectible figures featuring several of these characters.

More precisely, there are eight characters and you can check them out below. The figures are expected to ship around the end of the year for a variety of prices.