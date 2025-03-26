Side Quest (Apple TV+) - Full Anthology Review

HQ

With Side Quest releasing just today as a spinoff to Mythic Quest, on the very day the main show wraps up its fourth season, it's important to understand what this derived show is all about. Perhaps the promotion or communication of this anthology subseries has been a bit confusing, and it's always advisable to check your expectations before you're surprised — whether for better or worse.

Side Quest is a mini-series of just four anthological episodes, four short "secondary stories" of around half an hour, dealing with different topics and also linked to the main show/game in four quite different ways. Maybe it was just me, but I had the impression that it was going to be more about the background of the series' characters, which only really happens in Episode 1: Song and Dance, entirely dedicated to Derek Waters' Phil, the art director of the fictional MMORPG.

So, if you come to the show looking for more Ian and Poppy, or perhaps more David, Brad, Jo, Rachel, Dana, Carol, and the likes, you might leave disappointed. Sure, you do get some Ian Grimm (he's naturally omnipresent, as per his character) but beyond that, the premise only truly applies to Phil. That being said, you already got more than enough of the main characters throughout the quite decent Mythic Quest: Season 4. Just don't perceive this as what a DLC would be to a video game; more of the same core with some out-of-the-box variations.

With that out of the way, I, on the one hand, appreciate the idea here, while on the other, it left me a bit lukewarm. In other words, I had no problem with the concept not being what I initially anticipated, once digested. My issue lies more with the impact, whether emotional in terms of drama, or comical in terms of laughs, rather than with the overall approach.

All four episodes/standalone stories present a clear, easy-to-grasp situation, then explore underlying questions for a deeper message. And as previously mentioned, all relate differently to the series' fictional video game cultural product. Let's talk about them without getting into spoiler territory:



The aforementioned Episode 1: Song and Dance explores Phil's non-vacation, workaholism, insecurity, satisfaction, and dependency. It has some very good moments, and I liked how it serves as a statement of intent showing that, similarly to the main series, Side Quest is above all about real, believable people. It has its ups and downs (the latter mostly due to weaker shots and pacing), but it conveys how artists use their creation as a safe haven.

Episode 2: Pull List paints a peculiar picture of geek culture, with all its pros and cons, by staging a mini Comic-Con inside a comic store. Racism, introversion, nerdiness, and its ownership are addressed here. While it was the story I enjoyed the least (its puns, jokes, and drama didn't quite land for me), I'll give it credit for being a fresh way to tell a story about the pop culture phenomenon.

While the first two stories didn't quite move me, Episode 3: Fugue almost did. It's by far the most beautiful and complex of the bunch, recreating a live orchestra tour paying tribute to Mythic Quest's original soundtrack, similar to Video Games Live or The Legend of Zelda Symphony, for instance. The acting, special effects, and growing anxiety all work together in the audiovisual experience to bring audiences closer to the inner world of music artists in a very delicate moment in time. It also touches on stage panic, the music industry, and finally life/work balance just like Episode 1 and parts of MQ only that, here, music is the touching protagonist. It was my favourite... until I watched:

Episode 4: The Last Raid. It's somehow ironic that the episode that resembles MQ the most is also the best of the four, but not because it tries to imitate the main show's sense of humour. Rather, because it delivers a perfectly executed in-game script. For the first time, we're inside Mythic Quest as an MMO, witnessing the live raid of no less than six players and their respective party of characters. It's fun and well-paced, and it works surprisingly well despite the lack of facial animations, lip sync, or even visible faces. It's easily the most fan-serving episode, but it also works for those unfamiliar with online gaming or gaming at all, offering insight into how MMOs work. At the same time, it manages to tell a story about friendship and coming of age, and the fact that it's delivered using video game assets is exactly what you'd expect from Mythic Quest when it's at its best.



So, a bit hit and miss overall, but I can't help but applaud the effort and the very existence of this anthology. It won't leave a mark on me, but it isn't forgettable either. It doesn't complement your Mythic Quest experience like a DLC would, but it explores angles of gaming and pop culture in a very original way. It's a Side Quest, nevertheless, and I don't regret having completed it.