Side Quest (Apple TV+) - Full Anthology Review

With Side Quest releasing just today as a spinoff to Mythic Quest, on the very day the main show wraps up its fourth season, it's important to understand what this derived show is all about. Perhaps the promotion or communication of this anthology subseries has been a bit confusing, and it's always advisable to check your expectations before you're surprised — whether for better or worse.
Side Quest is a mini-series of just four anthological episodes, four short "secondary stories" of around half an hour, dealing with different topics and also linked to the main show/game in four quite different ways. Maybe it was just me, but I had the impression that it was going to be more about the background of the series' characters, which only really happens in Episode 1: Song and Dance, entirely dedicated to Derek Waters' Phil, the art director of the fictional MMORPG.
So, if you come to the show looking for more Ian and Poppy, or perhaps more David, Brad, Jo, Rachel, Dana, Carol, and the likes, you might leave disappointed. Sure, you do get some Ian Grimm (he's naturally omnipresent, as per his character) but beyond that, the premise only truly applies to Phil. That being said, you already got more than enough of the main characters throughout the quite decent Mythic Quest: Season 4. Just don't perceive this as what a DLC would be to a video game; more of the same core with some out-of-the-box variations.
With that out of the way, I, on the one hand, appreciate the idea here, while on the other, it left me a bit lukewarm. In other words, I had no problem with the concept not being what I initially anticipated, once digested. My issue lies more with the impact, whether emotional in terms of drama, or comical in terms of laughs, rather than with the overall approach.
All four episodes/standalone stories present a clear, easy-to-grasp situation, then explore underlying questions for a deeper message. And as previously mentioned, all relate differently to the series' fictional video game cultural product. Let's talk about them without getting into spoiler territory:
So, a bit hit and miss overall, but I can't help but applaud the effort and the very existence of this anthology. It won't leave a mark on me, but it isn't forgettable either. It doesn't complement your Mythic Quest experience like a DLC would, but it explores angles of gaming and pop culture in a very original way. It's a Side Quest, nevertheless, and I don't regret having completed it.