Sid Meier says publishers should prioritise making games fun instead of monetisation

Today, major video games almost feels like an online store with a game built around it rather that the other way around. One person who doesn't believe in this approach is the veteran Sid Meier (co-founder of Microprose and Firaxis as well as creator of the Civilization series), and in an interview with BBC, he explains that entertainment should be prioritised instead of monetisation:

"People can assume that a game is going to be fun and what it needs for success are more cinematics or monetization or whatever - but if the core just is not there with good gameplay, then it won't work."

If the publishers don't make sure this is the most important factor, then gamers might do something else for a hobby instead:

"I think we need to be sure that our games continue to be high quality and fun to play — there are so many forms of entertainment out there now.

There are lots of other ways that people can spend their leisure time... I think the way the internet works, once a shift starts to happen, then everybody runs to that side of the ship."

Is Meier making a valid point?

Thanks IGN