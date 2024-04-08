Sid from Ice Age tries to talk some sense into Kratos in hilarious God of War edit

HQ

The YouTube creator eli_handle_b.wav has become one of my personal favourites with his brilliant talent for editing iconic movie or TV characters into video games in a hilarious way. In the past, this has included Frank Drebin in Resident Evil 4, Frank Reynolds in The Last of Us: Part I, and Adam Sandler in God of War, and now we're returning to Santa Monica Studio's work for another crossover you didn't know you needed but absolutely did.

Sid the Sloth from Ice Age has been edited into 2018's God of War, seeing him tag along with Kratos and Atreus on their journey up the mountain. We see Sid helping in battles, attempting to reason and talk sense into Kratos, and then even piss him off with a snowball, and as we've come to expect with these types of videos, it's all brilliantly done.

Check out the video below and let us know what mashup you'd like to see in the future too.