Sicario 3 is happening, according to franchise producer

While we all know Denis Villeneuve as the man behind the sci-fi hits such as Dune and Blade Runner: 2049, in 2015 he also pulled together career-best performances from Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin in Sicario.

In 2018, the film received a sequel in Sicario: Day of the Soldado and there are plans for the franchise to return. Of course, until now the writer's strike prevented any work from being done on a script, but franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee can confirm the third film is in the works.

"I can't wait for Sicario 3," says Iwanyk. "I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old."

Are you excited for Sicario 3? It'll still be a while off, by the looks of things, as the script isn't even complete yet.