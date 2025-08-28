Sibusiso Kubheka becomes the first human being to run 100K in under six hours

HQ

South African runner Sibusiso Kubheka made history this week by becoming the first person to complete 100 kilometers in under six hours. Competing in Adidas' Chasing 100 exhibition at Italy's Nardò Ring, the 27-year-old crossed the line in 5:59:20, averaging 3:35 per kilometer. The mark slashed more than six minutes off the standing world record of 6:05:35.

Kubheka, who boasts a 1:01:36 half marathon personal best but no official marathon starts, outran a strong field that included current record holder Aleksandr Sorokin of Lithuania, United States runner Charlie Lawrence, Japan's Jo Fukuda, and Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa. Both Lawrence (6:03:47) and Sorokin (6:04:10) also dipped under the old record.

However, the achievement will not be recognized by World Athletics. The time trial used pacers, took place on a non-certified course, and featured prototype Adidas Adizero Evo Prime X shoes, which exceed the legal stack height for competition footwear. Even without official ratification, Kubheka's performance represents a new benchmark in ultrarunning and underscores the impact of innovation in the sport.