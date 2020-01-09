Shure shows us their wireless headphones and earphones

You may know Shure more for their microphones, but Shure's marketing development lead Laura Davidson joined us at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to talk about some headphones they've revealed, or more specifically two sets.

The Aonic 50 is one of the headsets on offer, featuring an environment mode, noise-canceling capabilities, and more. The Aonic 215s, however, are wireless earphones that offer something different and smaller, as Davidson demonstrates.

For more on CES stay tuned to Gamereactor as we're there all week looking at various products.

Which looks most enticing?