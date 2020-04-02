Shure launches a new range of Aonic products

Shure has just released the Aonic 50, the company's first venture into over-ear headphones. These wireless headphones will offer the user around 20 hours of battery life on a single charge allowing for uninterrupted listening wherever you are. Adjustable noise-cancelling capabilities are available at the flip of a switch, shutting out the distractions of the real world.

The Bluetooth 5 technology will allow a range of 30 feet (10 meters) when pairing to your devices. Also included in the box will be a 3.5mm cable allowing you to connect to any wired source you may need. The specially designed headphones will offer hours of comfort alongside its studio-quality sound.

Shure's Aonic 215 earphones are designed to mimic the in-ear monitoring system that musicians use on stage in an attempt to be the best sound isolating earphones. Over-ear fit security should mean that these earphones will stay in place as you go about your daily life.

The eight-hour battery life will keep you going uninterrupted and with an extra three charges within the case, these earphones can keep going for 32 hours without the need for a full recharge. For those who prefer just the earbud-style of comfort, the rear section of the earphones is detachable. Also fitted with Bluetooth 5 technology they will feature the same range and stability as the Aonic 50, we're told.

The Aonic 215 is available to order from the website for £259 and the Aonic 50 will set you back £359. You can find out more about both via our interview with Shure from earlier this year.