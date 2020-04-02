Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Shure launches a new range of Aonic products

Two products that we got a look at CES earlier this year are now coming to market.

Shure has just released the Aonic 50, the company's first venture into over-ear headphones. These wireless headphones will offer the user around 20 hours of battery life on a single charge allowing for uninterrupted listening wherever you are. Adjustable noise-cancelling capabilities are available at the flip of a switch, shutting out the distractions of the real world.

The Bluetooth 5 technology will allow a range of 30 feet (10 meters) when pairing to your devices. Also included in the box will be a 3.5mm cable allowing you to connect to any wired source you may need. The specially designed headphones will offer hours of comfort alongside its studio-quality sound.

Shure's Aonic 215 earphones are designed to mimic the in-ear monitoring system that musicians use on stage in an attempt to be the best sound isolating earphones. Over-ear fit security should mean that these earphones will stay in place as you go about your daily life.

The eight-hour battery life will keep you going uninterrupted and with an extra three charges within the case, these earphones can keep going for 32 hours without the need for a full recharge. For those who prefer just the earbud-style of comfort, the rear section of the earphones is detachable. Also fitted with Bluetooth 5 technology they will feature the same range and stability as the Aonic 50, we're told.

The Aonic 215 is available to order from the website for £259 and the Aonic 50 will set you back £359. You can find out more about both via our interview with Shure from earlier this year.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content