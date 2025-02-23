Shuhei Yoshida talks about how Playstation got its name

HQ

In a recently published interview with MinnMax, former Playstation head Shuhei Yoshida revealed how Sony's iconic console got its name. The name was coined by the console's father, Ken Kutaragi, who based "Playstation" on the term "workstation." Initially, this choice faced internal resistance, particularly from Sony's American leadership, who felt that "Playstation" sounded too childish. Despite the objections, it was ultimately decided to keep the name—and the rest, as they say, is history. Check out the interview below.

What do you think is the worst console name ever?