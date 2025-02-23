Shuhei Yoshida talks about how Playstation got its name

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
In a recently published interview with MinnMax, former Playstation head Shuhei Yoshida revealed how Sony's iconic console got its name. The name was coined by the console's father, Ken Kutaragi, who based "Playstation" on the term "workstation." Initially, this choice faced internal resistance, particularly from Sony's American leadership, who felt that "Playstation" sounded too childish. Despite the objections, it was ultimately decided to keep the name—and the rest, as they say, is history. Check out the interview below.
What do you think is the worst console name ever?