Shuhei Yoshida says he would have liked to resist Sony's push on live-service games

HQ

In November, we reported that one of the greatest PlayStation veterans, Shuhei Yoshida, had decided to leave Sony after 31 years with the company. Today he is unemployed (by his own admission) and outside of Sony's walls he suddenly has entirely new opportunities to talk about his time with PlayStation more openly.

In an immensely interesting interview with Kinda Funny Gamecast, he talks about, among other things, Sony's greatly increased focus on the so often scolded live service games. He says he would have liked to have stopped this, and jokingly adds that maybe that's why he had to quit.

Yoshida also comments on Bloodborne, which, despite fans' wishes, has not received a sequel or even updated versions for PC or PlayStation 5. He says that while he doesn't have full insight, he believes that creator Hidetaka Miyazaki really loved Bloodborne and didn't want to let anyone else work on the game, and since he's been so busy, it just didn't happen.

The interview also mentions the flop of PS VR2 and much more, and we can highly recommend this interview with one of the most likable profiles in the gaming industry.

What Yoshida will do in the future remains to be seen, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that he'll stay in the gaming industry in one way or another.