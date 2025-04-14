Shuhei Yoshida says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 "will inspire other developers"

HQ

After 31 years at Sony, including several PlayStation executive roles, the veteran and legend - Shuhei Yoshida - left the company earlier this year to pursue other interests. Fortunately, he's still involved in the industry in various ways and often appears in interviews.

When he visited the Easy Allies podcast over the weekend, he took the opportunity to talk about the upcoming French Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is built on the same premise as a Japanese role-playing game. And he was very impressed with what the team had achieved:

"The game looks beautiful and it has a main story of 30hrs with additional 30hrs of side missions but made by a team of 30 people. Unbelievably productive compared to all these AAA RPG developers.

This game will inspire other developers or publishers."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Sandfall Interactive's debut title, and it's gotten a lot of attention for its strikingly beautiful design with a fantasy interpretation of La Belle Époque France. It will be released on April 24 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and is included with Game Pass. We will of course do a review.