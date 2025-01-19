Shuhei Yoshida Apologizes for PSVR2

HQ

Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida recently appeared on a lengthy interview on Kinda Funny Gamescast, where he discussed various topics, including PSVR2. The hardware, despite being less than two years old, already feels almost completely forgotten by both developers and customers. Yoshida expressed disappointment over this and even issued an apology for PSVR2 with the following words:

"I'm sorry, I was wrong, PSVR2 didn't become the next PS2."

Yoshida, who stepped down from his executive role nearly five years ago to focus on indie game development, likely had limited influence over the launch of PSVR2, which came more than three years after his role change. Nonetheless, Yoshida still felt compelled to apologize for its existence.

The fact that the headset has not lived up to expectations is no secret. While PSVR2 received generally positive reviews, even among customers, Sony has refrained from sharing official sales numbers—a move often considered a bad sign. Moreover, only one game has been released for the device by Sony Studios: Horizon Call of the Mountain.

What are your thoughts on PSVR2, and why do you think the headset hasn't been a greater success for Sony?