Shroud joins Jacksepticeye and Khaby Lame in 007 First Light

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IO Interactive has faced a fair bit of criticism for its decision to include influencers in 007 First Light, with a lot of feedback levied at the choice to feature TikToker Khaby Lame in the action-adventure title.

But it turns out that Lame is just one individual who appears in 007 First Light, as both Jacksepticeye and Shroud also have roles in the game, specifically in the London club level of the title, with Jacksepticeye serving as a club employee and Shroud as a dapper-dressed guest.

With these reveals in-mind, the big question is how many other influencers IO Interactive has tapped for cameo appearances in 007 First Light. Have you noticed any characters that seem to look familiar?