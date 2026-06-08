Shroom and Gloom to launch on PC this summer

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During the PC Gaming Show, publisher Devolver Digital had quite the presence, including by sharing an update on the double-deck-builder from Team Lazerbeam, a game known as Shroom and Gloom.

In the showcase, we got to learn that the plan is for the game to debut on PC as soon as this summer, even though a firm date for the debut was not provided. What was shared was the news that a new demo for the game is now accessible, which includes new gameplay that wasn't formerly available in the prior demo build.

For those unfamiliar with Shroom and Gloom, the game asks players to build two distinct decks of cards that can be played to overcome fungal threats and make up insane mega-combos. The idea is to use these mechanics to fight into the heart of The Gloom and to ultimately overcome the fungal problem.

With this news in mind, you can see a new trailer for Shroom and Gloom below.