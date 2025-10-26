Shrinking returns to Apple TV in January for its third season

HQ

Apple TV fans will be able to ease into the New Year by watching new episodes from a fan-favourite series. The Jason Segel and Harrison Ford-led Shrinking will return to the streaming platform as soon as January 28, and to mark this reveal, a bunch of new images have been shared.

You can see the various new snippets at the show below, and as for the premiere of Season 3, it has been affirmed by Variety that it will commence with an hour-long special, which will be the longest episode of the show to date. After this, expect weekly episodes until the season concludes on April 8.

As for the rest of the cast for Shrinking's return, series regulars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley are all back, with returning cameos from Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr, Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, while the cast is bolstered by Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.