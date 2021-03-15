Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Shrek is releasing in 4K for the first time later this year

A new 20th Anniversary Edition is set to launch on 4K Blu-ray and DVD.

It might be pretty hard to believe if you're of a certain age like us, but DreamWorks' Shrek is about to turn 20-years-old. To celebrate this milestone, the film is releasing on May 11 for the first time in 4K both digitally and physically in the form of a 4K Blu-ray (its also releasing on DVD).

This special 20th Anniversary Edition of the beloved film comes with more than fours of bonus material. This bonus material includes 10 short films, five episodes of The Adventures of Puss in Boots TV series, and extras such as deleted scenes and music videos.

You can take a look at the cover art for the brand new 4K Blu-ray below:

