Shrek conquers Bohemia in this hilarious Kingdom Come: Deliverance II parody

Over the years, we've spotlighted a collection of hilarious spoofs from creators, with one of our favourites being the YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav. This individual delivered to the world the fantastic Mr. Bean in Cyberpunk 2077, Woody in Red Dead Redemption 2, The Penguins of Madagascar in Baldur's Gate III, and now they're back at it.

This time the focus is Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and the spoof sees Shrek taking to the Kingdom of Bohemia to join in on Hans and Henry's adventure. We get to see a collection of the iconic moments from the opening portion of the game from an ogre's impression, including the scene where Hans gets covered in poop at the gates of the castle, something that Shrek makes significantly more revolting.

Check out the amazing video from eli_handle_b.wav below, and let us know who you'd like to see take on Bohemia next?