Shrek and Donkey get banged up in Shrek 5 teaser

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We're about a year away from Shrek 5 arriving in cinemas, as the long-awaited animated sequel will be debuting on June 30, 2027. While we are steadily being drip-fed new information about the flick, DreamWorks and Universal Pictures has now shared a teaser trailer for the movie, a more substantial glimpse beyond the original confirmation quite a while back to this date.

The trailer gives a taste of the plot, seeing Mike Myers' Shrek, Eddie Murphy's Donkey, Cameron Diaz's Princess Fiona, and their kids all going on an adventure, no doubt somewhat involving reuniting with Zendaya's daughter known as Felicia as she only very, very, very briefly appears in this trailer.

Check it out below, with it also offering brief looks at Skyler Gisondo's Farkle and Marcello Hernandez's Feargus, Felicia's two brothers and Shrek and Fiona's other two children. Spoiler alert, the entire family gets banged up in jail and the Gingerbread Man seems to get gumdrop bum implants...