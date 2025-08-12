Shrek 5 delayed until June 2027

HQ

Shrek 5 has been delayed. The animated feature will no longer be releasing in theatres in December of 2026, and has instead been moved to a June 2027 premiere. This is the second delay for Shrek 5.

The new release date is now the 30th of June, 2027. This pits Shrek 5 up against the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to launch a week prior. Deadline reports that no external reason was given for the delay, but considering the hype around the Shrek IP, there may be some major pressures at DreamWorks to get this movie right.

Another Universal animated movie, an untitled project from Illumination, was moved forwards in the release calendar. It'll now release on the 16th of April, 2027, moving from Shrek 5's slot of June 30th.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will return for Shrek 5, with Zendaya joining the cast as Shrek's daughter. We don't know if Shrek's other kids will be making an appearance, but we've got a while left to find out.