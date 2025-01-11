Shrek 5 delayed to December 2026

HQ

Fans of the beloved Shrek franchise will have to wait an additional six months to see the green ogre's latest adventure. According to Collider, Universal has shifted the release date of Shrek 5 from July 1, 2026, to December 23, 2026. While plot details remain scarce, the original cast, including Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, is set to reprise their roles. The delay aligns the premiere with the franchise's 25th anniversary, promising a celebratory comeback.

