Shrek 5 brings back Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz in July 2026

Three weeks ago, Eddie Murphy claimed that Shrek 5 will premiere sometime next year. He was mistaken.

DreamWorks has officially announced that Shrek 5 is actually set to premiere in cinemas on the 1st of July 2026. They also confirm that Mike Myers (Shrek) and Eddie Murphy (Donkey) aren't the only ones coming back, as Cameron Diaz will also reprise her role as Princess Fiona.