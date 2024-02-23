Shrek 2 turns 20 this year, is getting a re-release in cinemas

Shrek 2 turns 20 this year. The 2004 animated film is still seen as the best movie in the Shrek saga by a lot of fans, and to celebrate the anniversary, it seems we're going back to Far, Far Away in a re-release of the film.

As per the Government of Alberta website, we can see a list of all the films, trailers, and more being released this year, and a Shrek 2 re-release is on that web page. Of course, it could be the case that this won't be a worldwide release, but hopefully Dreamworks can splash the cash and let it come back to cinemas across the pond.

Would you be up for seeing Shrek 2 again?