Shredders
Shredders is a new snowboarding sim that was revealed at the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 show

Is anybody else getting flashbacks to Steep?

Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 conference last night was packed with new reveals as The Outer Worlds 2, Slime Rancher 2, and Forza Horizon 5 were all announced. One newly revealed game that likely slipped under the radar was Shredders, a new snowboarding sim that is arriving as a console exclusive for the Xbox Series this December. The game, like many others shown off during the conference, will also be arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass.

When looking at the game's trailer (which you can watch above) we couldn't help but be reminded of Ubisoft's Steep and the more recent Riders Republic. Shredders allows you to explore and pull off tricks within a giant snow-covered playground and it includes the option for friends to play together online. It certainly looks like a fun game but we do have our concerns for it with it only launching two months after Riders Republic.

Were you impressed by the reveal trailer for Shredders?

Shredders

