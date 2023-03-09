Shredder confirmed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

HQ

Collaborations and cameos between franchises that seemingly has nothing in common seems to become more and more popular, especially when it comes to online gaming (even if it's mostly with expensive skins).

Now Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 shows a prime example of this, as it has been revealed that the Ninja Turtles' worst nightmare - Shredder - is joining the battle on March 21 as an Operator. While this might sound strange, remember that we have previously gotten Snoop Dogg, Godzilla, Judge Dredd and Ghostface from Scream as guests. Perhaps this is one of the more reasonable ones, after all?

We look forward to the first trailer and more information, but until then, tell us what you think of guest characters in a game like Call of Duty.