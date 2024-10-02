Shred like a Rathalos with this Monster Hunter electric guitar

HQ

To mark 20 years of Monster Hunter, and no doubt to celebrate the arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds too at the end of February, Capcom has teamed up with guitar legends Fender to create a special edition electric guitar based on the Rathalos monster from the series.

The guitar is an expensive and fully functioning instrument that has a satin polyester finish on an alder body, a 3-saddle vintage-style strings-through-body tele with slanted brass barrel saddles, vintage-style locking tuners, 22 medium-jumbo frets for easy bending, and a Rathalos humbucking in neck position, Rathalos single coil in bridge position, a special Rathalos inlay, and finally a Rathalos-inspired special graphics across the guitar's body.

Fender adds: "The guitar symbolizes the formidable power of the fire dragon Rathalos, frequently dubbed the "King of the Skies", and considered an icon of the "Monster Hunter" game series. The majestic presence of the Rathalos has been meticulously incorporated throughout the instrument with its icon on the body back and 12th fret inlay, the distinctive feather and flame patterns as well as the guild mark on the body front. From the original body color to tortoiseshell pickguard and black hardwares inspired by the dominating ferociousness of the Rathalos makes this a one-of-a-kind guitar."

The guitar will ship in 2025 on an unspecified date all for the price of £1,849. Would you shred on a Rathalos guitar?

