Show your allegiance with Casetify's Gundam head earbuds case

HQ

There are perhaps a handful of earbud cases on the market these days that are as awesome as the newest item in Casetify's range. The accessory maker has teamed up with Gundam to debut a new range that includes a collectible RX-78-2 Gundam head that can be used to protect your earbuds. The catch with the product is that it's quite excessive and large meaning you sacrifice the small profile of earbuds for unmatched style.

The Gundam range from Casetify also includes a variety of other items, including phone cases, cross-body straps, and a hard shell case too. The full collection is currently not available but it will launch on December 9, with priority access open from 4:00 GMT / 5:00 CET before the official launch happens at 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET, when these products will probably sell out in a few hours.

As per the pricing, the collectable earbuds case will set you back £147, with the other items valued at £57 each too.

